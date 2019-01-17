The Challis Lady Vikings wrapped up last week’s play with a home game Saturday, Jan. 12, against the North Fremont Huskies.
Challis played a phenomenal game. They took the win 39-30. Hustle and teamwork were displayed throughout the game and it paid off. Everyone played a part in the victory for the Vikings with points, rebounds, assists and overall energy. Jessi Farr and Tessa Gregory led the scoring effort with 14 points apiece.
It was a great win after Challis had lost by 4 points when they played North Fremont earlier this season.
Two nights earlier, on Jan. 10, Challis hosted Butte County.
It was the first time in a few years the two teams had played. It was an extremely rough game for the Vikings, and Challis lost 44-32. Although the Vikings were ahead at halftime, they weren’t able to pull through for the win.
High scorers for the Vikings were Farr with 10 and Erin Anderson with 8.
To kick off last week, the Vikings traveled to Oakley on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
After a close and hard-fought game, the Vikings grabbed the win 31-30.
Jazmine Rivera played very well and put up 18 points for the Vikings. Assists were contributed by everyone, but especially by Zoe D’Orazio, who kept feeding Rivera the ball.
The Lady Vikings take on Grace at home for senior night at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.