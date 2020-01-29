The Challis Lady Vikings begin district play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Blackfoot High School. If they win, they play again Feb. 1 and if they lose, they play Feb. 4.
The Lady Vikings traveled to West Jefferson Jan. 25 for their last regular-season game. The JV team only had five players and fell to the Panthers, 29-7. In the first quarter Summer Taylor and Tayia Baldwin each scored 2 points. The quarter ended 13-4. Baldwin scored the Vikings’ 3 points in the second quarter while the Panthers scored 16.
The varsity girls also lost to West Jefferson, 48-16. They had a good start, not letting the Panthers get a big lead in the first quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was 10-8, in West Jefferson’s favor.
The Vikings were still in the game in the second quarter, but West Jefferson extended the lead. At halftime the score was 19-12, with the Panthers on top. Challis fell apart in the third quarter letting the Panthers score 12 points. Olivia Farr was the only Viking to score, notching 1 point.
Ending the game, the Vikings let the Panthers upsurge their score by 17 points when Tessa Gregory made both her foul shots and Carley Strand made foul shot, giving the Vikings 3 total points. Halle Oerke was top scorer, with 6.
Challis hosted North Fremont on Jan. 24. The Challis girls had a close game but didn’t end up making the points they needed to win. The final score was 21-16.
In the first quarter the Huskies were ahead by one point, 7-6. The Vikings took the lead in the middle of the second quarter but didn’t stay ahead. The Vikings fell behind, but caught up again and tied up the score in the last few minutes of the game. Both Challis and North Fremont were in double bonus. The Huskies scored again to take the lead. Then they secured their win by 5-point lead with double-bonus foul shots.
The Vikings’ top scorer was Strand with 8 points. Ali Rembelski scored 4 and Summer and Sadie Taylor made 2 points each.
Seniors Chelestina Rembelski, Gregory, Hannah Corrigan, and Zoe D’Orazio were honored at the Jan. 24 senior night celebration. They have played basketball together from the beginning of their junior high years through high school.
The Vikings sadly took a loss to North Fremont, 54-30. The Huskies had the lead throughout the game. The final score of the first quarter was 14-6. At halftime the Huskies widened their lead to 36-16. The Vikings had a great third quarter defensively, allowing the Huskies just 5 points, but didn’t catch up offensively, making only 3 points. The Vikings also had a good fourth quarter making 11 points but they let the Huskies score 13.
D’Orazio made 11 points to lead the Vikings. Farr notched 9 points, all three-pointers.
Against Butte High School on Jan. 23 the Challis JV team had an intense game.
Butte was close to winning but fell short at the final buzzer. The Vikings were behind at the end of the first quarter 7-4. Baldwin and Strand were the only two Challis players to score in the first quarter.
The Vikings closed the gap at the end of the game. Challis took the lead and guaranteed their win when Strand and Ali Rembelski made both their foul shots with no time for Butte to catch up. The game ended in Challis’s favor, 15-11. Scoring 7 points was Strand, making her top scorer.
The varsity team had a tough game against the Butte Pirates, losing 65-21. Butte had a large lead throughout the entire game.
The Challis girls ended the first quarter with only Austyn Erickson making a 3-point shot and Strand making one of her foul shots for a total of 4 to Butte’s 18. In the second quarter the Lady Vikings got 6 points off of Ali Rembelski and Farr’s 3-point shots and the Pirates made 20 points. Farr made two more three-point shots and Oerke made 3 points with a foul shot and a 2-point shot. Challis scored nine points to Butte’s 17 in the third quarter.
Gregory was the only Viking to score fourth quarter, ending the game at 65-21. Top scorer was Farr with three 3-point shots, totaling 9 points.