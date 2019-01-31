The Challis Lady Vikings played their last regular season game on Jan. 24.
The conference game against the Butte Pirates was a rough game for the Vikings and they can’t wait to redeem themselves in districts this week. The Vikings lost 46-25. Only four Challis players were able to score, Jessi Farr with 10, Jasmine Rivera with 7, Tessa Gregory with 5 and Erin Anderson with 3.
For the fourth time this season the Lady Vikings took on the Mackay Miners on Jan. 22. All four games have been extremely close. The Vikings lost last week, 53-51. It was a tough loss but everyone tried their hardest and left their hearts on the floor.
Rivera led with 14, Farr had 12 and Anderson had 10.
Districts begin Jan. 31 in West Jefferson. Challis enters as the No. 3 seed in their tournament. The Lady Vikings play No. 2 seed Butte County at 7 p.m. Jan. 31. Grace is the No. 1 seed in the tourney.