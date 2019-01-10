The Challis Lady Vikings played impressively in their Jan. 3 home game against Oakley.
The Vikings walked off the basketball court winners, 45-36.
Not only did the Vikings play well as a team, they took good shots and pushed themselves throughout the game. Overall the Lady Vikings brought everything together and their aggressive efforts paid off.
Tessa Gregory was the high scorer, contributing 14 points. Jessi Farr and Jazmine Rivera each added 10, and Zoe D’Orazio had 8.
A few team members couldn’t play because of injuries, so all the junior varsity team members sat the bench for the varsity game. The injured players are expected to be back on the court for the home game at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 against Butte County and the 1 p.m. Jan. 12 matchup with North Fremont in Challis.