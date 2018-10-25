The Lady Viking volleyball team had a busy week of games to end their season.
The team started with a make up game with Taylor’s Crossing on Oct. 16. The game had been canceled earlier in the season. The Vikings came away with an easy victory over the Eagles. This is the first season of volleyball for Taylor’s Crossing.
The set scores were 25-7, 25-7 and 25-12. Serving was the name of the game for the Vikings, who tallied an incredible 32 aces in the victory. Leading for the Vikings was Zoe D’Orazio with 11 ace serves. Mia Strand had four kills on the night.
This year’s High Desert Conference volleyball tournament was twice as big as last year’s event because the league has expanded to four teams: Challis, Butte, Grace and Taylor’s Crossing. The true double-elimination tournament took place at West Jefferson High School on Thursday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 20.
The Lady Vikings started off with a match against Butte. They had lost to Butte twice during the season and were ready to change the outcome – which they did, coach Debbie Sheppeard said.
The Lady Vikings came out swinging early and got a two-set lead. They faltered, but came back and won the match 3-2. The set scores were 25-21, 27-25, 17-25, 10- 25 and 17-15. Offensive leaders for the Vikings were Halle Oerke with six kills, Autumn Deal with three blocks and Erin Anderson with six assists. Defensively, D’Orazio, Hannah Corrigan and Austyn Erickson had 10 digs each.
The Lady Vikings faced Grace in the semifinals. They were unable to keep their momentum going and lost the match 3-0 by scores of 13-25, 17-25 and 18-25. In the middle, Jaylyn VanSchoiack pumped up the team when she was able to smartly place balls and get four kills, Sheppeard said.
Saturday the Vikings faced off with Butte again. This time things did not go so well and Challis fell in straight sets 3-0. Scores were 12-25, 16-25 and 17-25. Anderson had two ace serves. D’Orazio did a super job in the back row and came up with 18 digs. She also led in kills with six. Corrigan and Anderson each had six assists.
The loss put the Lady Vikings out of the tournament and ended their season. They went into the tournament ranked third and placed third as well. Their record on the season was 6-10.
The team improved a lot through the season, Sheppeard said, and will lose only one senior, “though she will be a tough one to lose.” The Lady Vikings are looking to work hard and keep improving and go into the 2019 season ready to win, Sheppeard said.