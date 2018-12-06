The Challis Lady Vikings played a few tough games at last weekend’s Carey tournament and at home.
Challis fell in all three contests. Their first tournament loss was against the Carey Panthers, 56-29.
The Vikings were a bit fatigued at the start of the game. In the second half, they pulled their defense together, keeping the Panthers to 7 points in the third quarter. But the difference was too much to make up.
Tessa Gregory was the leading scorer with 9 points, most of which came from assists by Jessi Farr. Jazmine Rivera contributed another 7.
On day two of the tournament, Challis took on the Mackay Miners for the third time this season. It was another tight game, but in the end the Vikings missed the win by four points, 47-43. Although they played physical, as evidenced by the 25 fouls acquired by the Lady Vikings, the game didn’t come out in their favor. Rivera kept Challis in the game with 20 points.
The Vikings played on their home court against the West Jefferson Panthers and came up short, 52-36. Rough all around, the Vikings seemed to lack their usual vigor and excitement. Farr was top scorer with 12 points and shot 100 percent from the foul line. Hannah Corrigan had 8 points.
The Lady Vikings have a stretch of away games in December and won’t play at home again until they take on Oakley on Jan. 3.