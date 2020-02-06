The Challis Lady Vikings lost their district tournament opener to the Butte Pirates on Jan. 29.
Challis fell by a score of 53-22 on the court at Blackfoot High School.
The girls began the first quarter keeping the score close, but as the quarter ended they started to fall behind with an increasing gap. Challis finished up the first quarter behind 17-6. Tessa Gregory scored the first 4 points and Zoe D’Orazio got the other 2.
Going into halftime the score was 27-11, Butte ahead. The third quarter was the Vikings worst quarter, when they let the Pirates rack up 21 points and scored just 7 themselves.
Challis had a great last quarter defensively, only letting Butte score 5 points, but they didn’t catch up offensively, getting 4 points. Gregory was top scorer with 6 and Halle Oerke was not far behind, with 5.