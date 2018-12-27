The Challis Lady Vikings finally played their first conference game on Dec. 20, traveling to Grace to face the Lady Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies won 49-38.
The Vikings scored just 10 points in the first half. The Lady Vikings came alive in the third and fourth quarters and started to make a comeback. Although they came back swinging, the Vikings couldn’t quite make it happen. Tessa Gregory was the high scorer with 13 points and Jessi Farr contributed 9.
Two nights earlier, the Lady Vikings traveled to West Jefferson and played a rough game. The final score was 40-17 in favor of the West Jefferson Panthers.
The game was another low-scoring outing for the Lady Vikings. Farr led the scoring effort with 6 points. The Vikings lacked their usual enthusiasm and couldn’t get their shots to fall. The second half was especially tough in the way of scoring for the Vikings, who only put up 3 points.
The Lady Vikings host Oakley on Thursday, Jan 3.