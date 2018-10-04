The Lady Vikings had just one matchup last week but it was quite a battle.
After being handily defeated by the Pirates in Arco earlier this season, the Vikings were looking to even the score on their home court. It was a tough-fought match, but the Vikings ended up losing 1-3. The set scores were 17-25, 25-21, 19-25 and 17-25.
The Lady Vikings played well at times, seeing some of the best passing, setting, hitting, blocking and defense of the season on some points. It was a fun match to watch and the home crowd did their best to help the team.
Leading the way for the Vikings was Zoe D’Orazio with seven kills. Autumn Deal got to swinging and finding holes and got five kills as well as two stuff blocks. Erin Anderson had six assists on the night for the Vikings. Austyn Erickson was a strong presence in the back row getting up 17 digs on the night.
The loss pushes the Lady Vikings’ record to 4-6 and 1-3 in conference contests.
The Lady Vikings play again Saturday, Oct. 6, in the Butte tournament that starts at 8 a.m. in Arco.