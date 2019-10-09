A busy week of volleyball left the Lady Vikings still looking for a win.
“They are improving each week and we are excited to hopefully be playing to our potential in time for the district tournament,” coach Debbie Sheppeard said.
On Oct. 1 the team traveled to West Jefferson where they lost to North Fremont 0-3; 21-25, 15-25, 21-25 and also fell to West Jefferson 0-3; 15-25; 18-25, 18-25.
Zoe D’Orazio had strong game against North Fremont, Sheppeard said, leading the team in kills with three and also putting up five assists and two ace serves. Mia Strand came up big for the Vikings with 19 digs in the match and one kill.
Against West Jefferson, Jordyn Ellis had a big game putting down a team high six kills and two blocks. Ali Rembelski had the most assists with seven. Leading defensively was Halle Oerke with 13 digs.
The Vikings honored seniors Oct. 3 at the final home game of the season.
Outside hitter D’Orazio, middle blocker Autumn Deal and libero Jaylyn VanSchoiack and also Hannah Corrigan, who takes stats for the team after her summer knee surgery, were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the program.
The home team got pretty close, but still lost 0-3 to the Butte Pirates. Set scores were 21-25, 19-25, and 25-27.
Deal had six kills and three blocks, VanSchoiack got 12 digs and D’Orazio had four kills and three assists. Rembelski had a season high 16 assists, Sheppeard said.
On Oct. 5 the Vikings played a tri-match in Arco with Mackay. The Vikings were able to get two set victories but lost both matches. Against Butte the scores were 25-19, 15-25, 15-25, 15-25. VanSchoiack, Oerke and Rembelski all had a good match defensively. Each girl had at least 12 digs. Austyn Erickson led the team with eight kills.
Against Mackay the set scores were 23-25, 15-25, 27-25, 10-25. VanSchoiack had two service aces, one for the winning point in the third set. Deal also had three aces, three kills and three blocks. D’Orazio had four kills and seven assists. Oerke and Erickson teamed up well offensively, with five kills each and defensively, with 12 and 15 digs respectively.
Challis faces Butte at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the district tournament in Blackfoot.