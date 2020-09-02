The Challis Viking Volleyball team opened the season at the Ice Breaker Tournament at South Fremont High School.
The tournament went pretty well for Challis and coach Debbie Sheppeard said she is pleased with their first outing.
“I’m super excited the girls are getting out there to play. Our girls did some really great things and as always we have seen things we need to go home and work on,” Sheppeard said.
The morning pool had the Lady Vikings lose a close one to Snake River, lose to Firth and then split with North Fremont. In the afternoon pool they split with Teton, but won by points, lost to Snake River JV and beat Aberdeen.
Leading the day for the Vikings were senior outside hitters Halle Oerke and Austyn Erickson. Both showed good poise, court awareness and teamwork, Sheppeard said. They also led the team in passing, kills and defense.
The JV team had an ice breaker in North Fremont and also had a great day. They split with Soda Springs and lost to Firth. They split with Teton C-Team but then beat the Teton JV. They lost their last match to Salmon.
The Lady Vikings play in Carey on Thursday in a tri-match with Lighthouse Christian. The next week is busy with the first home game against Leadore at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, then in Mackay on Sept. 9, home again Thursday, Sept. 10 against Salmon and the West Jefferson tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Mark Sept. 17 on your calendar. It is Pink Night and homecoming week.