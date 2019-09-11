The Challis Lady Vikings played their first full match of the season against the Salmon Savages on Sept. 5 and won 3-1, with set scores of 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16.
The Lady Vikings did a good job of capitalizing on Salmon’s errors and keeping their own errors to a minimum. The team served and passed well with 13 ace serves.
Leaders for the Vikings included junior Austyn Erickson, who had a strong opening match notching five kills and 18 digs. Also putting up five kills was senior Autumn Deal. She also had three blocks. Halle Oerke added 12 digs and two kills for Challis. Zoe D’Orazio and Ali Rembelski had eight and 10 assists, respectively. Jaylyn VanSchoiack got seven digs. Mia Strand notched her first varsity kill and Jordyn Ellis earned three blocks on the night.
The Lady Vikings have their season-opening home match against conference foe Grace on Thursday, Sept. 12. They host a trip-match on Sept. 14 with Leadore and Watersprings at 1 p.m.
Before regular-season play began, the Lady Vikings participated in the Ice Breaker Tournament in South Fremont on Aug. 31. Sixteen area teams competed. The Vikings played Ririe, Salmon, South Fremont, Snake River, South Fremont JV and Skyline.
Leaders on the day were Oerke with 12 total kills, D’Orazio and Rembelski with 18 assists each, Autumn Deal with six aces, Erickson with 31 digs and Ellis with nine blocks.
The Challis team played in the West Jefferson tournament on Sept. 7. They struggled on the day despite earning strong set wins against Teton and North Fremont. They played Ririe, North Gem and Teton in pool play then went into a bracket. They eventually lost a loser-out match to North Fremont to end the day.
Leading the Vikings on Saturday were outside hitters Oerke with nine kills and 30 digs and Erickson with seven kills and 31 digs. Deal had a great day serving with 10 serving aces, coach Debbie Sheppeard said.
“These tournaments are great places to get a lot of experience early in the season,” Sheppeard said.