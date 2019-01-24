The Challis Lady Vikings took on Grace Jan. 19 in their final home game of the season.
It was a rough game, and after Grace took a significant lead in the first quarter, the Vikings had to fight hard the rest of the game to make up for lost ground. The Vikings lost 50-40.
Challis seniors Jessi Farr, Jasmine Rivera, Erin Anderson and Syrena Ziegler played their final home game and were honored on senior night. The four players will be missed.
Farr was the top scorer with 14 points, Tessa Gregory had 8, and Rivera added 7.
In the final week of regular season play, the Vikings travel to Arco to face Butte County on Thursday, Jan. 24.