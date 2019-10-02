The sea of pink in Dow Dean Gymnasium never ceases to impress all who are part of it and see it.
The 10th Pink Night volleyball match was a great success. The Lady Vikings sold T-shirts and raffle tickets to raise money for their program and for the Lemhi-Custer Cancer Fund.
“This has been a really fun event that this community has wholeheartedly supported for years. I am very proud of the girls and the student body and all of Challis,” volleyball coach Debbie Sheppeard said. “We are happy to be able to donate much-needed money to the cancer fund and to raise awareness through this event.”
Last year the team donated about $1,800 to the charity and they hope to do the same this year, but the accounting is not complete. With a nice donation from Thompson Creek Mine and Jordan and Robin Oerke, the volleyball team had a 55-inch TV and two local $50 gift certificates in the raffle prize pool.
The volleyball game itself was a fun match but didn’t end well for the home team. The Mackay Miners came away with the 3-0 win; 25-16, 25-21, 26-16. Leading in serving aces was Zoe D’Orazio with an impressive five aces. Ali Rembelski had the most assists, Autumn Deal led the team in kills while Jordyn Ellis had the most blocks. Libero Jaylyn VanSchoiack led with 12 digs.
On Sept. 28 the Lady Vikings traveled to Grace for a conference match. The Lady Vikings fought hard, but Grace got them 1-3 with set scores 19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 16-25. The Vikings showed times of excellent play, including great blocks, hits and defensive saves. They just couldn’t string enough together to score at the right times, coach Sheppeard said.
Leading for the Vikings, Ellis put down a huge 11 kills and D’Orazio helped with 12 assists. VanSchoiack continues to improve in the back row showing strong passing and getting a team high 11 digs. Deal had three stuff blocks, many shun blocks and four kills.
The final home volleyball match of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, as the Lady Vikings take on the Butte Pirates for senior night. The JV match begins at 5:30 with the senior night festivities and match to follow.