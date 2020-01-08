The Challis Lady Vikings varsity basketball team had a strong win on Jan. 4 against Watersprings High School.
The Lady Vikings led Watersprings throughout each quarter. The first quarter Challis had a lead of four points, 12-8. Challis ended the first half of the game ahead 20-15. During the third quarter the Lady Vikings widened their advantage to 31-19. The final score found Challis the victor, 41-24.
The top scorer for Challis was Olivia Farr with 11 points. Farr maximized her points with three 3-point shots.
The next Challis girls’ game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at Grace. The junior varsity contest starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 11 the varsity squad heads to Idaho Falls to face Taylor’s Crossing at noon. The rescheduled Mackay game is Monday, Jan. 13 in Challis. Tentative start time for the JV contest is 5:30 p.m., depending on Mackay’s availability of players. Varsity will start at 7 p.m.