The Lady Vikings met conference foe Butte County High School on Sept. 19 in a road game. Challis lost 0-3 with set scores 14-25, 13-25, 12-25.
Summer Taylor did a good job for the Vikings, playing solid offense and defense and earning two kills on the night. Jordyn Ellis put back two blocks and Mia Strand added another one. Jaylyn VanSchoiack had nine digs on the night.
The team faced Salmon at home on Sept. 17. The crowd got wound up with an exciting win by the JV team to start the night.
The varsity score was a close one, with total points score of 117-121. The home team got off to a rocky start falling behind early but then rallied to tighten the score to 20-25. It was point-for-point in the second and the home team went down 0-2 losing the second set 23-25.
The third set the Vikings bested the Savages 26-24. They took that momentum into the fourth set and got that one, 25-22.
The fifth and deciding set had both teams scrambling and the crowd rocking. The home team was cheered on by a boisterous crowd, Challis coach Debbie Sheppeard said. There were many many ties and lead changes and the set that was supposed to go to 15 ended with the Savages gaining a two-point lead, 25-23.
The Vikings played hard and worked to earn points in a match that could have gone either way. Austyn Erickson led the team with 10 kills and 28 digs. VanSchoiack dug up 19 for her team. Strand saw time in the middle and got two service aces and two kills. Zoe D’Orazio led the team with 13 assists.
The Lady Vikings traveled to Mackay on Sept. 10. They were unable to best their Custer County foes, losing 1-3 in the best of five matchup.
On Sept. 12 at home the Lady Vikings opened conference play against Grace. They lost, 1-3. Halle Oerke led the Vikings with seven kills and Erickson led defensively with 20 digs.
The Lady Vikings hosted a tri-match with Leadore and Watersprings on Sept. 14. The strong Watersprings team defeated the home team 0-3 behind strong serving and attacking. Oerke put down six kills in the match.
The match against Leadore was hard fought. In the end the Mustangs beat the Vikings 2-3. Autumn Deal had four aces and six kills in the match. Outside hitters Erickson and Oerke each tallied nine kills.
The Vikings drop to 0-2 in conference play and 1-6 overall.