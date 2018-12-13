The Challis Lady Vikings pulled off a close victory against the Aberdeen Lady Tigers in a road game.
Neck and neck the whole night, the Vikings worked hard to earn their 41-39 win. The Vikings fought and kept pace all night. Everyone contributed to the game. Zoe D’Orazio played phenomenal defense and also had 8 points. Jazmine Rivera and Tessa Gregory also had 8 each, while Jessi Farr and Hannah Corrigan had 7 each.
Teamwork and seeing the open spot on the floor are what kept the Vikings in the game offensively. The game was intense and the two teams were tied most of the game.
The Lady Vikings had already played Aberdeen at home earlier in the week, and knew what they needed to do to keep up with the Lady Tigers. A quick coaching session before the game revealed a new defense that they would try to use to force the outside shot. Although they didn’t have time to practice it, the Vikings made the new defense work.
For the third time this season the Challis Vikings played the Salmon Savages last week, too. The Vikings won 49 to 35.
Scoring was spread out among the players. D’Orazio had 10, Farr added 9, and Austyn Erickson and Rivera each contributed 8.
Everyone worked hard for the win. Each week we see more and more potential from the Vikings as we watch them come together as a team.
Starting off last week the Vikings played Aberdeen at home and lost, 43-58.
It was a tough game for the Vikings. They did not seem to work together as a team. Farr led the way with 15 points with Gregory close behind, scoring 13.
The Lady Vikings are 6-4 in regular season games.
The Lady Vikings travel to North Fremont Friday, Nov. 14, with the boys.