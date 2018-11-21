The Challis Lady Vikings were busy last week with three games in four days.
The Vikings took on the Mackay Miners at home Saturday, Nov. 17. It was a tight game, but the Vikings pulled it off and got the win, 50-48.
In the intense matchup, Jessi Farr came away with 16 points and fed the posts for 31 more. Jazmine Rivera notched 13, Hannah Corrigan 9 and Tessa Gregory 9. The game proved that when the Lady Vikings pull together and play unselfish ball, they can make it happen.
The night before the Vikings traveled to Leadore to face the Mustangs for the second time this year.
Challis came alive in the second half and won 41-19. It started out looking pretty rough for the Lady Vikings, but they brought it back in the second half and worked their way inside to pick up points. Each of the Vikings contributed to the score. Although she only played in the first half, Zoe D’Orazio led the way with 7 points and played disruptive defense.
Last Wednesday night the Vikings hosted the Salmon Lady Savages and won, 51-22.
The Vikings were quick and moved the ball around. In the second half they held the Savages to five points with their tight defense. The Lady Vikings shot 75 percent from the free-throw line. High scorers were Gregory with 18 points and Rivera with 12 points.
The Lady Vikings are 4-0 in regular season play.
The Vikings take a break Thanksgiving week preparing for their Thursday, Nov. 29 home game against the West Jefferson Panthers. Tip off is at 7 p.m.