Lane Strand, a freshman at Northwest Nazarene University, earned conference honors in men’s golf. He was named freshman of the year by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Strand, a 2020 graduate of Challis High School, and two of his teammates, received all-conference honors.
Strand made his way into the Nighthawks’ starting lineup partway into the season. He ranks fifth on the team with a scoring average of 78.3. He fired his low round of the spring — a 71 — on the final day of the conference championships. The NNU team finished fourth in the tourney.
Nighthawks’ players compete in the NCAA West/South Central Regional tournament May 6-8 in DuPont, Washington. It’s the first time the NNU team has been selected to compete in the Division II men’s golf championship. NNU enters the tournament as the eighth seed from the West region.
Strand and his teammates — Grayson Giboney, Isaac Emerson, Cole Evarts and Tyler Joplin — will represent the Nighthawks as they seek to qualify for the finals, scheduled for May 12-21 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
NNU is located in Nampa. Strand is the son of Stephanie and Matt Strand and the grandson of Spencer and Evelyn Strand, all of Challis.