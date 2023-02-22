The owners of small outdoor recreation businesses spoke to members of an Idaho Senate committee last week in support of legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can sue if they’re harmed by negligent, reckless or intentional conduct. Current law says that, if a participant is harmed or injured “by the action of an outfitter or guide,” the participant can sue for “negligence or comparative negligence.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.