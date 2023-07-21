little league team

Little League players and coaches from Challis and Mackay won their final tournament of the season. Shown are Bryce Jones, Kaden Piva, Cody Parker, Bruno Piva, Wade Zerga, Elliott Jones, Jeremia Jones, Shane Jones, , Carson Shanafelt, Harley Gentry, Brixon Piva, Witten Lords, Abrea Thayn and Tyler Thayn.

Little League players from Challis and Mackay wrapped up their season by winning a June 23-24 tournament in Dillon, Montana.

The team of players age 10 and younger roared back to beat the Beaverhead Bomb Squad 11-9 for the title, after losing twice to that team earlier in the tournament, coach Bryce Jones said.


