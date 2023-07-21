Little League players and coaches from Challis and Mackay won their final tournament of the season. Shown are Bryce Jones, Kaden Piva, Cody Parker, Bruno Piva, Wade Zerga, Elliott Jones, Jeremia Jones, Shane Jones, , Carson Shanafelt, Harley Gentry, Brixon Piva, Witten Lords, Abrea Thayn and Tyler Thayn.
Little League players from Challis and Mackay wrapped up their season by winning a June 23-24 tournament in Dillon, Montana.
The team of players age 10 and younger roared back to beat the Beaverhead Bomb Squad 11-9 for the title, after losing twice to that team earlier in the tournament, coach Bryce Jones said.
The Custer County team played three games on the first day of the tournament to get their bracket seedings. They lost their first neck-and-neck game to the Bomb Squad but won their second two games after a rain delay. On day 2 the Custer County team played Salmon, who they had beat the day before, and again won. That put the Custer County team into the championship game.
Coming back and defeating a team they’d lost to twice was “a neat thing,” Jones said.
The Dillon tournament was the final of three tournaments for the local all-star team, he said. About a dozen kids played in each tournament, not always the same players.
This was a big year for Little League in the county, Jones said. About 24 girls and boys came out to play in the under-10 league. The season ran from late April through late June.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to grow Little League,” he said.
