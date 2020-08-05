More than 13,640 rainbow trout, averaging 11 inches long, are to be stocked in bodies of water around Custer, Lemhi and Blaine counties in the next month.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said fishing adventures during COVID-19 can be fun, but anglers should follow physical distancing guidelines outside, to ensure their fishing outing is safe and fun.
People can dip a line into Blue Mountain Meadow Pond in Challis to try for one of the 300 fish to be planted between Aug. 17 and 21.
Bayhorse Lake near Challis is pegged to receive 2,000 fish between Aug. 10 and 14. Little Bayhorse Lake gets 1,000 trout between Aug. 10 and 14.
In the Sawtooths, Alturas Lake is to get 740 fish between Aug. 10 and 14.
Nearer Stanley, Capehorn Lake is to get 300 fish between Aug. 3 and 7. Stanley Lake gets 1,100 fish between Aug. 10 and 14. Valley Creek near Stanley gets 500 trout between Aug. 10 and 14.
Squaw Creek Pond near Clayton is on the list to get 300 fish between Aug. 17 and 21.
The Yankee Fork Dredge ponds are targeted to receive 1,300 fish between Aug. 3 and 21.
The Salmon River between Decker Flat and Torrey’s Hole is pegged to receive a total of 1,600 trout between Aug. 3 and 14.
In Salmon, families may want to head to Kids Creek Pond between Aug. 17 and 21 when 400 fish are to be stocked.
Hayden Creek Pond near Lemhi gets 800 fish between Aug. 17 and 21. Meadow Lake near Leadore is scheduled to receive 2,000 fish between Aug. 3 and 7.