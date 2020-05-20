With summer here, Idaho Fish and Game staffers remind Custer and Lemhi residents plenty of local fishing opportunities await them and their children.
Anglers can find nearby spots for family adventure, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said. Local fishing spots have been “heavily stocked” with rainbow trout and kokanee salmon, he said, including Kid’s Creek Pond in town in Salmon.
Salmon residents looking to get out of town can visit Hyde Creek Pond, located on private property south of Salmon on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision. Demick reminds anglers to be courteous and clean up after themselves before they leave the private property.
Anglers looking for a steady supply of decent-sized fish should give Hayden Creek Pond a try, Demick said. Located 24 miles from Salmon on Highway 28 and 3 miles up Hayden Creek Road, this family fishing spot includes a pavilion, grills and tables. Demick said because spring water feeds the pond, it is a great habitat for fish to grow big and plump.
Williams Lake is 30 minutes southwest of Salmon. The 180-acre lake is a dependable spot for rainbow trout in the 12-16 inch range, according to Demick. He recommends anglers try the northwest banks, close to the public boat ramp and day-use area.
Anglers in Custer have similar options for local fishing. Blue Mountain Pond, located near the Challis Golf Course, is a great place for kids and people with disabilities because of its easy access, Demick said.
Located northwest of Challis is Mosquito Flats Reservoir, a mountain lake Demick said is perfect for both fishing from the shore or a small boat. The best route to the lake is the Garden Creek-Challis Motorway, as a landslide damaged Challis Creek Road and only four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.
Situated 3 miles west of Clayton is Squaw Creek Pond, which Demick said is easy to access and has plenty of room for bank fishing.