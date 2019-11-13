The Lost Rivers Pirates move to the second round of 1A Division 1 football playoffs after beating the Clearwater Valley Rams 56 to 8 last Friday.
The Pirates — a combined team of players from Mackay and Arco — face Wilder at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in Pocatello’s Holt Arena.
Last week’s game saw Lost Rivers enter the second half with a 42-0 lead over the Rams. Pirates Coach Sam Thorngren said his team was worried about the Rams’ running game, but thanks to a tight defense they were able to shut them out for the majority of the game.
“Our defense was lights out in the first half,” said Thorngren.
Coach Travis Drussel said Lost Rivers’ success wasn’t based on any single play, but was a team effort. He said athletes on both sides of the ball worked hard and played their best.
“The defense was locked and loaded and offense kept the line moving with good passing,” said Drussel.
Quarterback Bridger Hansen completed 4 of 4 passes for a total of 111 yards and Keyan Cummins carried the ball over 100 yards in five carries.
This victory marks the eighth win for the Pirates, continuing their undefeated record. The Wilder Wildcats beat the Potlatch Loggers in the first round of the playoffs, 15-6.
Drussel said Wilder is a “very good team that is well-coached.” He said they will be a challenge for the Pirates, but his players are ready for it.