Anglers won’t be able to keep as many steelhead in the spring season as they have in some past years, following action by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Commission members voted to extend the rules they adopted for the fall season into the spring steelhead season which begins Jan. 1. Statewide the bag limits for 2021 are two steelhead daily and six in possession.
Continuing the bag limit reduction in the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers is expected to allow hatcheries to meet their broodstock needs, according to Brian Pearson with Fish and Game.