A new version of Custer’s battle occurred April 24 at River Park Golf Course in Mackay when Mackay High School golfers hosted their counterparts from Challis High School for 18 holes of golf.
Fifteen youths competed, Mackay golf coach Suzanne Whitworth said — 12 boys and three girls.
“With only a few lost balls and a vast amount of deer on the No. 8 fairway, the only casualties were the balls that went into the water,” Whitworth said.
After 18 holes of golf, no boy was declared the winner for closest to the pin on hole No. 3, so while everyone ate pizza donated by Sammy’s, the boys each took another shot at the No. 1 tee attempting to win the title.
“After many, many rounds a winner was finally crowned,” Whitworth said — Lane Strand of Challis. Strand also won the longest drive for the boys. Chris Arrizubieta from Challis had the longest putt for the boys.
Mackay doesn’t have a girls team, so the Challis girls won all the honors in their competition. Syrena Zieglar won closest to the pin and longest putt. Jazmine Rivera won longest drive.
The Mackay boys varsity team score was 414. Jacoda Whitworth scored an 87, Caleb Green 99, Lincoln Smith 115, David Lynch 117 and Tomas Silkman 111. The Challis boys team score was 336. Strand had a 64, Nick Dizes 89, Carson Ammar 83, Blaine Ammar 100, Arrizubieta 104 and Carson Parkinson 102. Jessi Farr led the Challis girls with a 97, Ziegler scored 112 and Rivera 110.
The Mackay golfers compete at Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby on May 6 before traveling to Burley for the state tournament at River’s Edge Golf Course on May 13 and 14.