The high school football season may have ended, but Mackay High School sophomore Graisyn Chandler plans to stick with his football conditioning for a few more months to stay in shape for the Dec. 30 Dream All-American Bowl game.

Graisyn accepted an invitation to play in the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He’ll be on the roster as a defensive lineman, one of many positions he’s played in his six years of junior high and high school football. Graisyn was on the 7C football team this fall, a combined team of Mackay and Challis high school players. They finished 2-5 for the season. He was an offensive and defensive lineman, running back and on special teams during the season. He prefers the D-line and running back spots, so he’s happy with his pick for the bowl game.


