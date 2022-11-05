The high school football season may have ended, but Mackay High School sophomore Graisyn Chandler plans to stick with his football conditioning for a few more months to stay in shape for the Dec. 30 Dream All-American Bowl game.
Graisyn accepted an invitation to play in the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He’ll be on the roster as a defensive lineman, one of many positions he’s played in his six years of junior high and high school football. Graisyn was on the 7C football team this fall, a combined team of Mackay and Challis high school players. They finished 2-5 for the season. He was an offensive and defensive lineman, running back and on special teams during the season. He prefers the D-line and running back spots, so he’s happy with his pick for the bowl game.
Graisyn said he didn’t know who nominated him for the game.
A press release from the bowl organizers said the Mackay teen “has a high motor. Each play he explodes out of his stance and gets after the quarterback or the ball carrier. He has good speed and quickness.”
Graisyn is raising money for the trip. Players must pay $1,000 to participate and have to pay for their own travel to the event, motel, meals and all expenses while in California.
Players participate in workshops and practice sessions for three days before the football games. High school seniors play in a separate game from underclassmen. Players must bring their own practice jerseys, cleats, pads and water. They are issued a game jersey and a ring.
Graisyn’s dad, Joe, will accompany his son on the trip. Joe said when his son received the invitation, he had the choice of participating in the California game or one in Arlington, Texas.
“I told him ‘we’re going to California,’” Joe said. Joe spent part of his military career in California, and says he wants his son to get in the same part of the Pacific Ocean that he once swam in.
Graisyn looks forward to gaining experience with a full coaching staff at the bowl game.
“I’m hoping to raise my skill level and seeing how I’ll do with people I don’t know,” he said. “I want to see how I’ll transform all that quickly.”
Joe is paralyzed, so Graisyn said they’ll make the most of this trip, “have fun and play football.”
This is Graisyn’s third year in the Mackay school system, after attending school in Arco previously.
“I’ve had a blast at this school,” he said. “I’m learning about horticulture in the ag program and our fish lab is going great.”
He plans to participate in basketball this winter and track in the spring, when he focuses on sprints and the long jump.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.