The Mackay volleyball team brought home the consolation title from the 1AD2 state volleyball tournament in Burley last weekend.
The girls beat Deary in the consolation game, 23-14, 25-12, 25-16 on Saturday. The day before they beat Tri-Valley by scores of 25-20, 25-9, 24-26, 26-25 and 15-11.
It was the first time since 2014 that Mackay qualified for the state tournament. Mackay didn’t get there without a struggle. Early this season, the Miners saw head coach Kashia Hale, an assistant coach and three players test positive for COVID-19, which triggered a two-week shutdown and threatened the team’s momentum.