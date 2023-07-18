softball 7.13

Coaches and players on the Mackay Rebels girls softball team wrapped up their season last week. Shown are, back row from left, Angie Hainline, Addi Roberts, Reilynn Jones, Peyton Grover, Ellie Seefried, Brooklyn Williams, Jailee Rodriguez and Amber Sherwood. In the front are Tali Winters, Sophia Sherwood, Brylie Hocking and Ava Winn.

 Mati Winters photo

The Mackay Rebels girls softball team wrapped up a successful first season last week and plans are already in the works for an expanded 2024 season.

The team of girls in grades 3 through 6 competed in the city of Iona fast pitch league, said Karen Hames, one of the organizers. They had a 6-2 season record, but lost both their games in the final tournament. They played short-handed in that tournament, with some girls out of town and other girls out sick or injured, Hames said. They fielded only seven players in the second tournament game, while their opponent had a full team of nine.


