Coaches and players on the Mackay Rebels girls softball team wrapped up their season last week. Shown are, back row from left, Angie Hainline, Addi Roberts, Reilynn Jones, Peyton Grover, Ellie Seefried, Brooklyn Williams, Jailee Rodriguez and Amber Sherwood. In the front are Tali Winters, Sophia Sherwood, Brylie Hocking and Ava Winn.
The Mackay Rebels girls softball team wrapped up a successful first season last week and plans are already in the works for an expanded 2024 season.
The team of girls in grades 3 through 6 competed in the city of Iona fast pitch league, said Karen Hames, one of the organizers. They had a 6-2 season record, but lost both their games in the final tournament. They played short-handed in that tournament, with some girls out of town and other girls out sick or injured, Hames said. They fielded only seven players in the second tournament game, while their opponent had a full team of nine.
“The girls wanted to go to the tournament even though they didn’t have enough players,” she said. “They wanted to compete.”
The Rebels competed against about 10 other teams during the season, traveling to Iona every Thursday in June to play two games. Games are usually played every Tuesday and Thursday, but league officials let Mackay stack up two games on Thursdays so they only had to travel once a week, Hames said.
“The girls had a really fun time and learned a lot,” Hames said. “It went smoother than I thought it would for the first year.”
Hames and other organizers want to get girls competing in softball early so they have some experience if they want to join the high school softball team. Some girls play on Little League baseball teams, but the Mackay organizers wanted to broaden that reach. Next spring they plan to organize two softball teams, one for girls in grades 3-5 and another for girls in grades 6-8. They’re searching for sponsors and money to equip two teams.
Hames expressed gratitude to Proud Source Water which this year stepped up and sponsored the full team, paying the league fee and paying for uniforms and equipment.
She and other organizers plan to reach out to coaches in Challis, Arco and Salmon early next spring to see if teams can be formed in those towns and a new girls youth softball league for the four cities might be established.
