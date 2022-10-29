The Middle Fork Salmon River provides Fish and Game biologists the “rare opportunity” to study trout in a large landscape with interconnected tributaries, located mostly within wilderness, Idaho Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist Megan Heller said.
Tributary streams are important for spawning and raising juvenile fish, but also offer clues about how trout deal with low water flow and hot summers, Heller said.
The Middle Fork Salmon is home to Westslope cutthroat trout, bull trout, steelhead and Chinook salmon, among other fish.
Much of the water flowing into the Middle Fork Salmon originates as snow in high-elevation mountains, Heller said. Water in the smaller tributaries that feed the the Middle Fork Salmon is generally colder, which means a plume of cold water can form downstream of the mouth where the tributary joins the main river. Those cold plumes create small cold-water oases for fish.
Biologists count fish hanging out in those plumes to determine which species use them. The counting method involves counting fish upstream of the plume, where there is no cold water mixing in, and downstream of the tributary where the plume enters. In addition to counting fish, water temperatures are recorded on each side and in the plume, Heller said.
Surveys have showed that more fish are observed below the mouths of tributaries in the plumes than above, she said. That result is especially evident in years when water is lower and warmer.
“During times of increased thermal stress, it looks like fish are much more likely to seek out those sources of cold water,” Heller said.
As the climate changes and summers get hotter and waters warmer, the role of cold tributaries becomes “even more important for native trout,” Heller said. Human activities have reduced the number of rivers with fully connected tributaries, which reduces the cold, clean spots in a river.
