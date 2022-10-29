megan heller 10.6

Megan Heller, a fish biologist with Idaho Fish and Game, measures the temperature of water in a plume of a tributary to the Middle Fork Salmon River.

 Idaho Fish and Game photo

The Middle Fork Salmon River provides Fish and Game biologists the “rare opportunity” to study trout in a large landscape with interconnected tributaries, located mostly within wilderness, Idaho Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist Megan Heller said.

Tributary streams are important for spawning and raising juvenile fish, but also offer clues about how trout deal with low water flow and hot summers, Heller said.


