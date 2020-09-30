Several Challis youths were among the top finishers at their home cross country contest, the Mile High Classic, held Sept. 19.
Eighth-grader Taylor Redick won the girls race in 11:17.1, cutting her time from a year ago by 25 seconds. Parker Banks placed second in his race and cut 26 seconds off his 2019 time. Fourth-grader Parley Banks cut 50 seconds from his 2019 race time to finish fourth.
Victoria Savage, Julia Banks and Madeline Smith all ran season bests. Archer Davis ran his season best, cutting a full minute from his race time.
The Challis race is always popular with both runners and spectators, coach Peggy Redick said. The course loops through cottonwood stands along the Salmon River and requires two creek crossings. This year, three shoes were lost in the second creek crossing and runners were swimming the creek after the races looking for their lost footwear.
On Sept. 11, three runners competed in the Tiger Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls. Taylor Redick placed second in her heat of 102 runners and fifth in the field of 302 runners. Savage placed 64th out of 102 runners with a time of 14:09.4. Parker Banks finished 26th in his heat of 89 runners with a time of 11:22.2.
The runners compete in Salmon on Sept. 30.