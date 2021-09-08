Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Reviews of data captured in 15 screw traps operated throughout the state by Idaho Fish and Game personnel helps them understand fish migration patterns, Fisheries Technician Kaitlyn Wauhkonen said.
Migration patterns are affected by the season, water fluctuations and moon cycles, she said.
"During the fall we see large out-migrations of juvenile Chinook salmon and steelhead," Wauhkonen said. The trap on the South Fork Salmon River indicates a push in that pattern during full moon phases, she said. That's when fewer fish are caught in the traps.
"This knowledge has produced a spark of interest in attempting to define the relationship between fish migration and the moon's phases," she said. So Fish and Game staffers looked at two years worth of data to evaluate the number of juvenile fish caught within three days of a new moon and three days of a full moon and compared those numbers to the average number of Chinook salmon and steelhead caught in the trap.
"We found that we captured almost twice the amount of fish during new moon phases as compared to full moon phases," Wauhkonen said.
As Fish and Game staffers looked into the answer to why that happened, they believe that the fish habits are similar to other patterns in the natural resource world.
"From the tiniest specimens of zooplankton located within the water column to the pollination of plants like joint-pine, to flying creatures like bats, and predacious large cats, the impact of the moon’s phase is ecologically important," she said. "Generally, these behaviors are attributed to safety measures for themselves or using the light or darkness to their advantage for feeding. The Chinook salmon and steelhead we catch at our screw traps are no different. The cover of darkness provided by new moons likely provides them with some safety as they start their long migration to the ocean."