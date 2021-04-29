More fish will be stocked in ponds around Challis and Salmon in early May, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Blue Mountain Pond is scheduled to get 300 rainbow trout between May 10 and 14. Mosquito Flats Reservoir is expected to get 1,000 rainbows between May 24 and 28.
Kids Creek Pond in Salmon is to get 500 trout in two dumps, between May 3 and 7 and May 24 to 28. Hayden Creek Pond is to get 1,000 fish at the same time and Hyde Creek Pond will get 400 trout in those two time periods.
Another 300 rainbows are destined for Squaw Creek Pond between May 10 and 14.
The rainbows due for stocking next month are all between 10 and 12 inches long, according to Fish and Game.