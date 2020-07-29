A young mule deer buck was shot within the city limits of Salmon on July 24, according to Mike Demick with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The deer was lying near the street in the 300 block of North St. Charles Street, Demick said. Fish and Game officers determined the animal died from a “small caliber projectile piercing the heart and both lungs.” The carcass was not salvageable, he said.
Anyone with information about the incident, or any other wildlife violation, is asked to contact the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 during business hours or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999, any time. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for rewards.