A new baseball field in Mackay should be ready to play on by August, according to Justin Ivie with the Mackay Baseball Association, after construction workers rehab a 70-year-old piece of city property near Tourist Park.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a baseball field here,” Ivie, who helps coach the Challis-Mackay RiverCats, said. “It’ll help pass my passion for the game onto the kids.”
Baseball association member Sarah Erickson laid out the plans during a March 9 Mackay City Council meeting. The baseball field is expected to cost about $35,000, she said. Volunteers are still collecting money for the project. They spent a $3,500 anonymous donation on fencing and have about $1,000 in the bank.
Erickson and Ivie asked council members to have the city assume ownership of the park. Ivie explained if the park is owned by the city, it would open up the project to grants and other avenues of funding. Baseball association members are willing to maintain the park, he said.
The field will offer baseball players many benefits, Ivie said. They won’t have to practice at Tank Park, which Ivie said will make “the neighbors really happy. We knock a lot of balls into the sides of their homes.” Having a baseball diamond in Mackay also means more home games, Ivie said. Because there aren’t enough players in Mackay or Challis for two baseball teams, they play together as the RiverCats with their home field in Challis. Some teams can’t travel as far as Challis to play games, but Mackay is within their approved driving distance, Ivie said.
Volunteers have been trying to build a regulation baseball field in Mackay for five years. After looking at multiple potential sites and scrimping together funding, Ivie said it will be great to see that work come to fruition this summer.