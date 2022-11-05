County slash piles to burnedSlash piles on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Salmon-Challis Forest are to be burned as weather allows, according to the Forest Service.
The slash piles were created by previous thinning and piling projects.
The SNRA burns are expected to generate smoke that will be visible along Idaho Highways 75 and 21 and near Stanley and Ketchum. Smoke may be visible in Challis and Mackay from nearby burns.
Five acres west of Mackay in the Bartlett area are planned for burning. Thirty acres at Bonanza, west of Challis, are on the burn plan. And three units north of Stanley in the Salmon-Challis Forest, ranging up to 130 acres, are planned for burns.
Burning will continue this fall until it’s too wet to burn.
Trapper ed class set for Nov. 19There’s still space for people to participate in a trapper education course in Salmon later this month.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel will conduct the class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Salmon Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 N.
The class is open to anyone 9 and older. Advance registration is required. People can register online at the Fish and Game website or at the Salmon Fish and Game office.
For more information about the class, call 208-756-2271.
Limited seats for wolf classA wolf trapper education class is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 in Salmon.
The course runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at the Salmon Fish and Game office, 99 U.S. Highway 93 N.
Wolf trapper education courses are only offered a few times in the Salmon region, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said. “So if you need a class, sign up now,” he said.
People who want to trap wolves must complete the wolf trapping class before they can purchase wolf tags.
There’s a $9.75 fee for the class. Pre-registration via the Fish and Game website is required. More information is available by calling Fish and Game at 208-756-2271.
