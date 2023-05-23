Thousands of rainbow trout are being stocked in reservoirs, ponds and rivers this month.
Idaho Fish and Game employees are loading up bodies of water for summer anglers to try to catch.
Mackay Reservoir is pegged to get 4,200 rainbows. Blue Mountain Meadow pond in Challis will get 300 rainbows. Another 1,000 trout are headed to Mosquito Flats Reservoir. Hayden Creek Pond will get 1,000 trout. And, Paasasikwana Naokwaide pond, also known as South Butte pond, is receiving 300 rainbow trout.
Wood cutting rules change in forest
Changes have been made regarding permits for commercial and personal firewood and fence poles that people want to cut in the Salmon-Challis Forest.
People can buy a commercial firewood permit and cut up to 60 cords of firewood for $5 a cord. People can now cut only 12 cords of wood for personal use with their commercial permit. People can get a free permit to cut up to four cords of firewood for personal use.
A new commercial permit to cut dead poles is now available for up to 1,200 dead poles, which are trees no wider than 5 inches in diameter. The price is 25 cents a pole.
Forest burn permits required to Oct. 20
Idaho’s closed fore season began May 10 and runs through Oct. 20, officials with the Idaho Department of Lands remind people.
People who want to burn anything outside city limits across the state must obtain a free burn permit from the lands department before burning debris. Having burn permits on file helps in the event someone mistakenly reports a fire that is permitted and also helps in case a permitted fire gets out of control, lands department Director Dustin Miller said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.