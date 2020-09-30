Two new nearby sites are scheduled to be stocked with pheasants beginning next month, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The Pahsimeroi River access near May and Kirtley Creek access area on the Salmon River near Salmon are part of the department’s stocking efforts, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said.
Birds will be stocked weekly in advance of the youth-only season that runs from Oct. 3-9 and the general pheasant season which is from Oct. 17-Nov. 30.
The two-pheasant daily bag limit and six-pheasant possession limit apply. An upland game bird permit is required for hunters 18 and older. Multiple permits may be purchased and each permit allows the take of six pheasants.
The Kirtley Creek area is private land and Fish and Game officials ask hunters to be respectful of landowners when accessing that site.