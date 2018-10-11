While the final score may not have weighed in favor of Challis’ Lady Vikings in their Pink Night match, the night was successful.
Challis hosted the Mackay Miners in the Pink Night volleyball game on Oct. 3. The two teams battled back and forth but Challis was unable to get the victory, falling 0-3 to the Miners. The set scores were 18-25, 22-25 and 15-25.
Austyn Erickson led in ace serves on the night with three. Zoe D’Orazio and Erickson were both able to get five digs on the night to help the Vikings. Erin Anderson got two kills, and Hannah Corrigan put up two assists. Autumn Deal sent back five hits, including one stuff block.
This is the ninth time the Lady Vikings have hosted a pink night match. They host the event to give back to the community, teach cancer facts and help people struggling with the disease. For the last two years the team has chosen to donate to the local Lemhi Custer Cancer Fund. Team members decided their efforts would do more good if the money stayed local.
The cancer fund helps patients in Lemhi and Custer counties who are receiving cancer treatment. Because of the remote location of the two counties, people can incur higher-than-normal costs to obtain medical treatment due to mileage, meals and hotel stays. The Lemhi Custer Cancer Fund helps people with those expenses.
CHS volleyball players sell the signature pink shirts that fans can wear to the game. They also sell raffle tickets. The funds cover costs of Pink Night, some go to the Lady Vikings volleyball team, and at least 50 percent of the profits goes to the Lemhi Custer Cancer Fund.
Coach Debbie Sheppeard estimates the team will donate at least $1,500 to the cancer fund. The players “are all very excited and proud” of the amount they raised, Sheppeard said. Team members thank everyone who purchased raffle tickets and prize donors Geri Dizes, the Lady Viking volleyball team, the Beverly Kane family, Eileen Pedersen’s 31 Bags, Lani Rembelski’s Pampered Chef, Tate and Judy Whitworth, Angela Sugden and Shelley Ridenour of The Challis Messenger.
The Lady Vikings participated in the Butte tournament last weekend. The JV placed fourth in their tournament and the varsity placed third.
The varsity team lost to Butte County, Mackay and Watersprings in the morning pool play and beat Taylor’s Crossing and North Gem. In the bracket play the Lady Vikings were able to best the Mackay Miners but were then eliminated by Watersprings. There were no scores or stats available.
The final home volleyball game for the Vikings against Grace begins with JV action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Varsity players take the court when the JV game is wrapped up. It’s also senior night.
The final volleyball game of the season is set for Tuesday, Oct. 16, against Taylor’s Crossing in Idaho Falls. The district tournament is scheduled for Oct. 18 and 20 at West Jefferson.