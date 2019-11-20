The Lost Rivers Pirates beat the Wilder Wildcats 36-6 in the second round of the 1A, Division 1 football playoffs, maintaining their undefeated record and qualifying for the state championship game to be held at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 22 in Moscow’s Kibbie Dome.
The game will live-stream on nfhs.org. Audio of the game can be accessed at idahosports.com.
The Pirates, a conjoined team of Mackay and Arco high school players, had a rocky start to the game against Wilder. Two fumbles and a near Wildcats‘ score on the Pirates one-yard line almost left Lost Rivers on the short end of the scoreboard. Solid defense from Wilder kept the score tied 6-6 at halftime.
“We made some adjustments at half,” Coach Travis Drussell said. “I think we were looking ahead to the next game too much. We needed a wake-up call.”
The Pirates came out of halftime wide awake, scoring three touchdowns in their first three possessions of the second half. The Pirate defense was able to hold the Wildcats to only 68 yards in the second half, as opposed to the 228 yards the Pirates gave up in the first.
Now with an 11-0 record, the Lost Rivers Pirates prepare to face the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood. Prairie enters the game with an undefeated record as well, having beaten the Oakley Hornets 50-22 in the second round of the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a heavyweight slugfest,” Drussell said. “We’re both matched really well and its going to come down to who wants it more.”