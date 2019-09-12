With recent approval from the National Marine Fisheries Service for Idaho's fall Chinook fishing season, anglers should be aware of some changes on the Clearwater River and modifications to the daily and possession limits in all of the state’s fall Chinook fisheries.
The fall Chinook seasons are now open on the Clearwater River from Memorial Bridge in Lewiston upstream to the confluence of the Middle Fork Clearwater and South Fork Clearwater rivers, as well as the mouth of the North Fork Clearwater River upstream to Dworshak Dam. Those areas are open Thursdays through Sundays. While fishing for fall Chinook on the Clearwater River upstream of Memorial Bridge is only permitted Thursdays through Sundays, fishing downstream of Memorial Bridge is open seven days a week.
The daily bag limit on the Salmon, Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater and Snake rivers has been adjusted to six adult fall Chinook salmon, only one of which may have an adipose fin, and an unlimited number of jacks, which are Chinook less than 24 inches long. The possession limits for those waters are three times the daily bag limits, 18 adult fall Chinook salmon, only three may have an adipose fin.
Steelhead seasons and rules have been changed. The bag and possession limit changes on all waters has been reduced to one per day and three in possession.