Salmon Protections-Idaho

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist Eli Felts counts Chinook salmon spawning beds on Loon Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in September 2020. A five-year review by U.S. officials determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its tributaries in Idaho must remain in place.

 Conor McLure/Idaho Fish and Game

BOISE — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Aug. 18 found that steelhead, spring and summer Chinook, sockeye and fall Chinook that return to Idaho in rivers from the Pacific Ocean still need their federal protections. The protections include limits on fishing, restrictions on how much water can be used for irrigation, pollution controls for industries and dam operations on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

