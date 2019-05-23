The Challis-Mackay RiverCats played their final game of the season at the state tournament on May 16 against the would-be state champs, the Melba Mustangs.
Four pitches into the ballgame, there was a thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning. Players from both teams helped lay out the tarp and waited out the storm. After the tarp was rolled away, the game began. It was an extremely tight game, well played by both squads.
The RiverCats had runners in scoring position but could not get them home. The score was 0-0 after seven innings of play. Garrett Millick pitched a brilliant game. The Melba pitcher kept the RiverCats from scoring. The score was knotted at 0-0 until the top of the 10th inning when the Mustangs got three runs on a triple to right center. The RiverCats did not score in the bottom of the 10th and lost 3-0. It was a great game and extremely competitive with a lot of good plays in the field.
Millick had nine strikeouts and 111 pitches in his 8.2 innings of work. He pitched a tremendous final game as a RiverCat. Austin Ollar came in to pitch for Millick in the ninth. He pitched well, but took the loss for Challis-Mackay.
Mitchell Cotant caught another great game and threw out one runner stealing. He also made a double play possible by backing up first base and throwing the runner out trying to advance to second.
The Ollar boys, Austin and Jarett, each had two hits. Caden Israel and RJ Philps also each had one.
The RiverCats completed two double plays in the field. One was a 1-6-2-6. It was a ground ball back to Millick who threw it to Austin Ollar who fired it to first, but the ball got by first and Cotant made a brilliant backup and threw out the runner. The other was a 1-4-3 double play. It was another ground ball back to Millick, who threw it to Jarett Ollar at second, who threw it over to Philps at first for the double play.
The rest of the RiverCats’ games were rained out. It rained all day Friday and the field was in bad condition Saturday. Only the winners bracket was played.