Brian Brooks of Boise set a new catch and release state record with an Arctic grayling he caught in Alpine Creek Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains.
The 16.2-inch arctic grayling beat the previous record of 14 inches set by Lanson Stavast in 2018, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Grayling are stocked in a handful of high alpine lakes throughout Idaho’s backcountry. They grow slowly in the high, cold lakes. Any grayling longer than 12 inches should be considered a big one, Martin Koenig with Fish and Game said.
Anglers interested in catching grayling can use the Idaho Fishing Planner to find waters that may have them. Most grayling live in high alpine lakes that require strenuous hikes, so come prepared to hit the trail and break a sweat, Koenig said.