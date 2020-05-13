Permits for boat floating on the Middle Fork Salmon and Salmon rivers will be issued beginning May 16, according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
All permits will be issued virtually and permit holders will be notified by email or telephone.
Normal floating rules and regulations remain in place, including camp assignments, safety considerations, heritage and culturally sensitive locations and fishing regulations, a news release from the Forest Service states.
Trip leaders are required to collect self-certification letters from all river floaters proving they were told that regular amenities and features of the river corridor might not be available because of COVID-19. Groups must bring their own potable water and waste containment systems. No trash services are being provided by the Forest Service.