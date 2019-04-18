The Challis-Mackay RiverCats traveled to Sugar-Salem on April 8 for a doubleheader. The games were moved up a day because of weather.
Sugar-Salem is one of the top-ranked teams in the 3A division.The RiverCats split the doubleheader with the Diggers, winning the first game 5-0, but losing the second 4-3.
Challis-Mackay players were greeted with high-speed winds blowing in from the outfield, so any ball hit in the air did not travel far.
There was no scoring in the first, but the RiverCats brought one run to the plate in the second to lead 1-0. In the top of the third inning, four more RiverCats scored to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Due to solid pitching from both squads, there was no further scoring the rest of the game and the RiverCats shut out the Diggers 5-0.
The offense for Challis-Mackay provided just three hits in the ballgame. Good base running and errors committed by Sugar-Salem helped the RiverCats manufacture runs. Two runs came on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze by RJ Philps. Mitchell Cotant was the runner on third who stole and Austin Ollar was hot on his heels as he came across to score also.
Aside from a few errors, the RiverCats played good defense. Right fielder Caden Israel had to run a long way to catch a drifting foul ball and catcher Cotant threw a base runner out at second from his knees.
Austin Ollar pitched 6⅔ innings of the game after being taken out due to pitch count. He threw an outstanding game, only giving up one hit, with six strikeouts, while shutting out the Sugar-Salem Diggers. Garrett Millick came in on relief to strike out the last batter and leave the bases loaded.
The second game got called after five innings because of darkness.
The score was tied 1-1 after two innings. In the top of the third, the RiverCats got two more runs across to take the lead 3-1. Jarett Ollar started the rally with a one-out single into center. Two batters later, Austin Ollar hit a double into left center field, and right after that, Philps knocked them both in with a two-RBI single. Sugar-Salem fought back in the bottom half and made it 3-2. Challis-Mackay did not score in the fourth, but a couple of errors allowed the Diggers to take the lead 4-3. The RiverCats did not answer in the top of the fifth and ultimately lost 4-3.
Philps was the starting pitcher and did well. He only let up one hit with two earned runs and struck out three batters.
On April 11, the Challis-Mackay RiverCats traveled to Glenns Ferry to play in the wood bat tournament.
After setting up camp, the RiverCats headed to the field to play the Soda Springs Cardinals. It was a tight ballgame until the fourth inning when the RiverCats broke it wide open, 7-3. The final score was 14-4.
Freshman Philps pitched a solid game in five innings of work. Cotant had three hits and three runs scored and Millick had two hits, including a triple and three RBIs.
The next tourney game for the RiverCats was against the Malad Dragons. Malad was ranked third in the 2A division prior to the game. After a two-run home run by Austin Ollar the RiverCats had some momentum moving forward. No scoring happened until the sixth inning when Challis-Mackay tacked on four more runs. In the seventh, Austin Ollar hit a no-doubt, solo home run to spark a three-run rally. The final score ended up being 9-1.
It was a big win for the Challis-Mackay RiverCats. Senior Millick pitched an outstanding game, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 Dragon batters in a complete game. Austin Ollar had three RBIs on his two home runs.
The next day, the RiverCats played two more games against the Rimrock Raiders and the Glenns Ferry Pilots. The final score against Rimrock was 7-1. After picking off a runner, and Riley Shaw making a great backhand play at third base, the RiverCats jumped to an early 2-0 lead.
Jarett Ollar pitched a good game for 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts. Junior Nolan Moorman finished it off for him. Key hits in the game came from Averie Robles, who started off an inning with a single and Jarett Ollar hitting him in with an RBI triple.
Immediately after, Challis-Mackay played tournament host Glenns Ferry. The RiverCats played good defense in the game, including a 6-4-3 double play, and Millick threw a runner out at second from center field. Another great defensive play was made by catcher Cotant. After an overthrow to first, Cotant hustled down the line to back up and throw out the runner trying to advance to second.
Millick had three hits including a double with one RBI. Cotant also had two hits and came across to score three times for the RiverCats. Moorman pitched a good game with four strikeouts and only one earned run. Challis-Mackay won the contest 9-2.
The final game was played April 13 against the Declo Hornets. After falling behind in the first inning 2-0, the RiverCats settled in and scored seven runs in the second. Most of the runs came in with two outs.
With a lead to work with, Austin Ollar pitched a nice game to shut down the Hornets’ offense. He had 10 strikeouts and allowed only four hits in a complete game victory.
The defense helped out too, with Millick throwing out another runner at third, and the RiverCats getting a runner out in a rundown. Philps smacked a triple to left center and Jarett Ollar had an RBI single to left. Challis-Mackay won 10-4.