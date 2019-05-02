The Challis-Mackay RiverCats ended the regular season with three wins last week. They played two conference games against the Salmon Savages and the Firth Cougars and one non-conference game against the Gooding Senators.
The RiverCats are competing in the district tournament in Firth this week. The score from the April 30 game wasn’t available at press time. The RiverCats play next on Friday, May 3.
On Monday, April 22, the Challis-Mackay RiverCats hosted the Salmon Savages. The RiverCats got off to a good start, putting up three runs in the first inning. In the second inning, the RiverCats tacked on five more runs to make it 8-0. After scoring four more runs in the fourth, Challis-Mackay shut out the Savages 12-0.
RJ Philps pitched a good game, throwing all five innings. He had three strikeouts and allowed two hits and zero runs. The RiverCats backed up Philps with stellar defense. One great play consisted of a grounder up the middle, and shortstop Austin Ollar fielded it, stepped on second base and fired it to first baseman Josh Papac for a double play. Only one runner got to third during the game, due to excellent defense by the RiverCats.
Papac had a big day at the plate. He recorded two hits and three RBIs. Both of his hits were doubles and he also scored twice for the RiverCats.
On April 25, the RiverCats took on another team from the Nuclear Conference, the Firth Cougars. The RiverCats had lost to Firth earlier in the season, 3-1.
After an exciting play at second base, the RiverCats used the momentum to score three runs in the bottom of the first. After no score in the second, Garrett Millick led off the third inning with a leadoff, solo home run to start another three-run inning. The RiverCats got one more run in the fifth and ended up taking the game, 7-1.
Millick had another big day hitting, with three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Papac also went 3-3 with one RBI.
Austin Ollar pitched a great game for Challis-Mackay. He pitched all seven innings and only allowed three hits while striking out three Cougar batters.
The RiverCats put together a great defensive effort. The play of the game, perhaps, was a double play made by center fielder Millick. With a runner on third and no outs, Millick battled the sun to catch a pop fly in center field. The runner on third tagged up but Millick gunned him out with a perfect throw to catcher Mitchell Cotant, who applied the tag.
On April 26, the RiverCats wrapped up their season with a nonconference matchup against the Gooding Senators. It was senior day at the ballpark. The seven seniors were recognized — Cotant, Caden Israel, Millick, Papac, Riley Shaw, Emilio Tamayo and Wes Winters.
The RiverCats jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning of play against Gooding. The RiverCats kept piling on the runs, with three in the second and five each in the third and fourth innings. The RiverCats ended up winning 19-1.
Papac, the player of the game, hit very well with three hits including two doubles. He scored four runs and had four RBIs. Austin Ollar also had a big day at the plate with two hits, including his fourth home run of the year. He had three RBIs and four runs scored. Israel had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Two great double plays were turned by the infield which helped Millick have a great day on the mound. He threw all five innings and only left up two hits and one run and struck out nine. He kept the Senator hitters off balance throughout the game.
The only JV game of the week was played right after the game against Gooding. The RiverCats won 14-0 after an 11-run outburst in the first inning. All of the pitchers pitched well for Challis-Mackay and Nolan Moorman hit his first home run.