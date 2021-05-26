The RiverCats went 1-2 at districts last week, ending the season with a record of 13-10.
Against North Fremont the Huskies got one run across to take the lead 1-0. The RiverCats tied the game at 1 on a double by Ashten Smith and a couple of North Fremont errors. North Fremont scored in the second to retake the lead, 2-1. The Huskies scored in the fourth inning to make it 3-1.
The RiverCats didn’t answer until the top of the fifth. North Fremont got another run in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 4-1. The RiverCats tied the game, moving it to extra innings. The Huskies scored two runs to go up, 6-4. The RiverCats couldn’t score and lost the game 6-4.
Jarett Ollar threw 7.2 innings, struck out five, and allowed six hits. Don D’Orazio relieved him. Averie Robles did a good job at catcher, throwing out a stealing baserunner in the eighth inning. Smith had a good hitting game with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. RJ Philps had two hits.
Against the Salmon Savages, the RiverCats struck first in the bottom of the first inning off of a double by Ollar and a sacrifice fly by Philps. Salmon threatened to score in the second inning with the bases loaded, but the RiverCats ended it with a groundout to shortstop. The RiverCats scored in the third to lead 2-0. No scoring happened until the fifth inning when Ollar got on with a single and Philps knocked him in with a single. Robles came up with a single and Philps scored to make the score, 4-0. Robles threw a stealing runner out in the seventh and the RiverCats shut out Salmon, 4-0
Ollar was the starting pitcher for the RiverCats. He struggled early with 52 pitches after two innings and four walks. He rebounded and threw 6.1 innings, allowed three hits, and struck out 12. D’Orazio relieve him and finished off the game with a strikeout. Ollar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, and three runs scored. Philps had one hit and two RBIs. Robles was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
After the RiverCats went down 1-2-3 in the top of the first in their second matchup against North Fremont, the Huskies got two runs off two hits to start the scoring. The bats were silent until the fourth inning when Robles and Eugene Siggers led off with back-to-back singles. James Wilson reached base on an error and Nunes knocked two in with a single to right center. The RiverCats led 3-2.
North Fremont managed to get a run across in the sixth to tie the game at 3. The RiverCats got the lead back at 5-3. In the bottom of the seventh, the Huskies fought back with a hit-by-pitch and a hit into right field. A triple followed and the game was 5-5 with the winning run on third with one out for North Fremont. The Huskies pulled a suicide squeeze play to complete the walkoff and the RiverCats lost 6-5. The loss ended the RiverCats season.
Philps threw the whole game, struck out 10, and allowed five hits. Robles was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Siggers was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Wilson had a hit and a run and walked twice.