The March 25 doubleheader between the Challis-Mackay RiverCats and the Malad Dragons was played in chilly weather, with cloudy skies threatening to rain and a stiff breeze sometimes.
The first game was close. The RiverCats got two runners on base at separate times, but ran into outs due to base running mistakes. The Dragons did not score in the first inning, so the score was 0-0. The game remained scoreless for three innings as both pitchers were throwing a good game. RJ Philps pitched for the RiverCats.
Malad opened scoring in the fourth by getting two runs off a couple of errors by the RiverCats. The RiverCats were not able to answer back, and the Dragons scored two more in the sixth. The RiverCats finally got a run across in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by Avery Robles. The final score was 4-1.
The outfielders did a great job of tracking down fly balls. Philps pitched well. James Wilson relieved Philps after he hit his pitch limit.
The RiverCats got off to a good start in game 2. Philps got on with a single with two outs and Robles knocked him in, to take the lead 1-0. The lead held until the bottom of the second inning when Malad scored two runs. Philps nearly hit the first home run of the season when he whacked one off the right-center field fence. Unfortunately, the RiverCats could not bring him home.
The Dragons got three more in the third and another run in the fourth to take the lead 6-1. The RiverCats got a run back in the top of the fifth when Jarett Ollar got on with a single and then scored on a long double by Philps. The defense collapsed for the RiverCats and they lost the game 12-2.
Philps had a good game at the plate, going 3-3 with two doubles and a single. Seth Nunes reached base both times he was up. Ollar started the game and pitched four innings and struck out two. Dante’ D’Orazio relieved him and pitched well in the last inning.
The RiverCats host the Firth Cougars at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1.