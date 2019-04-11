The Challis-Mackay RiverCats had two conference matchups last week against the Salmon Savages and the West Jefferson Panthers.
On April 4, the RiverCats faced the West Jefferson Panthers and came out with the victory, 16-1. It was a fairly nice day in West Jefferson, with a couple of passing storms, but none that hit the baseball diamond.
The RiverCats jumped on the Panther pitching early with two runs coming across to score in the top of the first. In the second inning, with the score at 2-0, Challis-Mackay’s offense scored four more to make it 6-0. The Panthers scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the second with a couple of hits. In the third, fourth and fifth innings the RiverCats piled on 10 more runs. Hitting was good, as the RiverCat bats managed to get a total of nine hits.
There were no extra base hits, but three RiverCats had multi-hit games. Those players were Mitchell Cotant, Austin Ollar and Oscar Mercado. Austin Ollar led the team with four RBIs. Jarett Ollar scored a total of four runs. Freshman RJ Philps pulled off a suicide squeeze in one of his at bats.
Philps pitched an excellent game. He threw all five innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits. He was nominated player of the game.
JV innings followed the varsity ballgame. Mercado started, but the RiverCats struggled on defense and lost 4-3.
The RiverCats had traveled to Salmon the day before and came away with a shutout win, 11-0. It was an all-Challis team because the Mackay players were attending the state FFA convention. It was also Salmon’s first high school baseball game in history.
The RiverCats got off to a slow start with no runs coming across to score. Salmon did not score either in the bottom half. The next inning, the RiverCats put up five runs and tacked on two more in the third. Meanwhile Salmon did not manage to get a hit against starter Garrett Millick.
The next two innings were quiet at the plate as neither team scored. In the top of the sixth, the RiverCats scored four more runs to go ahead 11-0. Millick shut down the Savages to end the game and complete a no-hitter.
The offense was a little slow for the RiverCats as they recorded just five hits total. Walks and errors got them on the bases and good base running led to runs. Philps got the only extra base hit with a two RBI triple to right center. Eugene Siggers hit in two runs on his RBI single.
Millick shined on the mound, throwing just 77 pitches, leaving up no hits and striking out 14 Salmon batters. He only allowed one ball to get hit into play. There was not much action on defense due to Millick’s outstanding pitching, but the one ball that was playable was recorded as an out. Catcher Cotant performed great, as he threw out three runners trying to steal second base.
There was no JV game against Salmon.
The RiverCats compete at the Glenns Ferry tournament April 11-13. They travel to Firth for a Tuesday, April 16, game before hosting West Jefferson at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Challis city park.